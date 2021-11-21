A Democratic Reset?
Plus: The weekly Bulwark mailbag
Seriously, if you haven’t seen this, take a few minutes. Amid the insanity, and cascading bad takes, I think Tim gets it right: “Kyle Rittenhouse: Hero? Terrorist? Or just a stupid kid in a shit situation?”
What Should a Democratic Reset Look Like?
Who’s up for some constrictive criticism on a Sunday morning? This whole post from Ruy Teixeira is worth your time, but his advice for Democrats on how to win back swing/blue collar voters is especially good:
Democratic brand reset is clearly in order to stop the bleeding among working class voters, along the lines suggested by the Jacobin study. A good way to start would be to embrace widely-held American views and values that are particularly strong among the multiracial working class.
Equality of opportunity is a fundamental American principle; equality of outcome is not.
America is not perfect but it is good to be patriotic and proud of the country.
Discrimination and racism are bad but they are not the cause of all disparities in American society.
No one is completely without bias but calling all white people racists who benefit from white privilege and American society a white supremacist society is not right or fair.
America benefits from the presence of immigrants and no immigrant, even if illegal, should be mistreated. But border security is still important, as is an enforceable system that fairly decides who can enter the country.