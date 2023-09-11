Before we dive into the news of the day, I’m really delighted to share a bit of news: our friend and longtime contributor A.B. Stoddard is joining Team Bulwark full-time.

In addition to being a Bulwark contributor, A.B. has been an associate editor and columnist at RealClearPolitics. She has covered the U.S. Congress since 1994, for States News Service, the Hill newspaper, and as Senate producer for ABC News. She returned to the Hill in 2006 as commentator and columnist, where her column won first place from the Society of Professional Journalists, Washington chapter, in 2010 and 2011. She’s appeared regularly on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and, of course, the Bulwark Podcast.

And she’d like a few words with the readers of Morning Shots:

I am joining The Bulwark with deep humility and the exuberance of someone who owns a Space Force hat. More than All In. But even more exciting is that my mom is actually somehow more pumped than I am, and I love that. I am proud to have been part of the Bulwark family and have been contributing since it launched, so coming on staff feels wonderful—particularly at this awful time. There is no place like The Bulwark, not even close. A home for the homeless, where you will be informed and warned, enlightened and uplifted, understood and appreciated. And yes, sometimes depressed by the truth and its painful sting. Yet it is also the unique place where the terrified are guaranteed a good laugh. In the battle to secure democracy scorching humor is a feature, not a bug, at The Bulwark. I am full of admiration for the writers of The Bulwark, and their well of mutual respect. Fan girl can’t begin to describe it. They are deep thinkers who are open about when and how they change their minds, or why they hold their ground. They don’t avoid hard debates, disagreements or differences - between each other or the two parties. Last year when the Dobbs decision tore through the country the most honest, fair and informative conversations about abortion I read or heard were—mostly from pro-lifers—at The Bulwark. Most importantly, all of us at The Bulwark want to protect the system first, and we place that goal above policy—any policy. Without that system we can’t solve any of our shared problems. Self-governance is the North Star, a system of rules not men. I look forward to hearing from the amazing, engaged, and discerning Bulwark audience as soon as I get an email set up. Please share your ideas, recommendations for the sleep aids I will need next year, and outrage. I’m here for it. And yeah, I dread next year’s election as much as all of you do. But as Charlie says, we’re going to get through this together. — A.B. Stoddard

Welcome aboard, A.B.!

Down to Clown

