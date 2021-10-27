An Open Letter in Defense of Democracy

You rarely see all these folks on the same page or united about about… anything. But I’m delighted to be able to add my name to this remarkable declaration, which is being released today,

[This open letter is being published simultaneously by The Bulwark and The New Republic.]

We are writers, academics, and political activists who have long disagreed about many things.

Some of us are Democrats and others Republicans. Some identify with the left, some with the right, and some with neither. We have disagreed in the past, and we hope to be able to disagree, productively, for years to come. Because we believe in the pluralism that is at the heart of democracy.

But right now we agree on a fundamental point: We need to join together to defend liberal democracy.

Because liberal democracy itself is in serious danger. Liberal democracy depends on free and fair elections, respect for the rights of others, the rule of law, a commitment to truth and tolerance in our public discourse. All of these are now in serious danger.

The primary source of this danger is one of our two major national parties, the Republican Party, which remains under the sway of Donald Trump and Trumpist authoritarianism. Unimpeded by Trump’s defeat in 2020 and unfazed by the January 6 insurrection, Trump and his supporters actively work to exploit anxieties and prejudices, to promote reckless hostility to the truth and to Americans who disagree with them, and to discredit the very practice of free and fair elections in which winners and losers respect the peaceful transfer of power.

So we, who have differed on so much in the past—and who continue to differ on much today—have come together to say:

We vigorously oppose ongoing Republican efforts to change state election laws to limit voter participation.

We vigorously oppose ongoing Republican efforts to empower state legislatures to override duly appointed election officials and interfere with the proper certification of election results, thereby substituting their own political preferences for those expressed by citizens at the polls.

We vigorously oppose the relentless and unending promotion of unprofessional and phony “election audits” that waste public money, jeopardize public electoral data and voting machines, and generate paranoia about the legitimacy of elections.

We urge the Democratic-controlled Congress to pass effective, national legislation to protect the vote and our elections, and if necessary to override the Senate filibuster rule.

And we urge all responsible citizens who care about democracy—public officials, journalists, educators, activists, ordinary citizens—to make the defense of democracy an urgent priority now.

Now is the time for leaders in all walks of life—for citizens of all political backgrounds and persuasions—to come to the aid of the Republic.

Todd Gitlin

Professor of Journalism, Sociology and Communications

Columbia University

Jeffrey C. Isaac

James H. Rudy Professor of Political Science

Indiana University, Bloomington

William Kristol

Editor at Large, The Bulwark

Director, Defending Democracy Together

Cosigners

Affiliations listed for identification purposes only.

Sheri Berman

Professor of Political Science

Barnard College

Max Boot

Senior Fellow

Council on Foreign Relations

James Carroll

Writer

Leo Casey

Assistant to the President

American Federation of Teachers

Mona Charen

Policy Editor

The Bulwark

Noam Chomsky

Institute Professor and Professor of Linguistics Emeritus

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Jelani Cobb

Professor of Journalism

Columbia University

Eliot A. Cohen

Robert E. Osgood Professor

Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies

David Cole

National Legal Director

American Civil Liberties Union

Laura K. Field

Senior Fellow

Niskanen Center

Carolyn Forché

University Professor

Georgetown University

Francis Fukuyama

Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow

Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies

Stanford University

William A. Galston

Senior Fellow

Brookings Institution

Jeffrey C. Goldfarb

Michael E. Gellert Professor Emeritus

New School for Social Research

Hahrie Hahn

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Professor of Political Science

Director, SNF Agora Institute

Johns Hopkins University

Roya Hakakian

Author and poet

Fellow, Davenport College, Yale University

John Judis

Writer

Ira Katznelson

Ruggles Professor of Political Science and History

Columbia University

Michael Kazin

Professor of History

Georgetown University

Randall Kennedy

Michael R. Klein Professor of Law

Harvard University

Steven R. Levitsky

Professor of Government

Harvard University

Robert Jay Lifton, M.D.

Susie Linfield

Professor of Journalism

New York University

Damon Linker

Senior Correspondent

The Week

Dahlia Lithwick

Senior Editor

Slate

Jane Mansbridge

Charles F. Adams Professor, Emerita

Harvard Kennedy School

Win McCormack

Editor in Chief

The New Republic

John McWhorter

Professor of Linguistics

Columbia University

Deborah Meier

Educator

James Miller

Professor of Politics and Liberal Studies

New School for Social Research

Nell Irvin Painter

Edwards Professor of American History Emerita

Princeton University

Rick Perlstein

Writer

Katha Pollitt

Writer

Claire Potter

Professor of History

New School for Social Research

Jedediah Purdy

William S. Beinecke Professor of Law

Columbia University

Jonathan Rauch

Senior Fellow

Brookings Institution

Adolph Reed

Emeritus Professor of Political Science

University of Pennsylvania

Kim Lane Scheppele

Laurance S. Rockefeller Professor of Sociology and International Affairs

Princeton University

Charles Sykes

Founder and Editor at Large

The Bulwark

George Thomas

Burnet C. Wohlford Professor of American Political Institutions

Claremont McKenna College

Michael Tomasky

Editor, The New Republic

Editor, Democracy: A Journal of Ideas

Jeffrey K. Tulis

Professor of Government and Law

University of Texas

Dorian T. Warren

President

Community Change

Joan Walsh

Writer

The Nation

Michael Walzer

Professor Emeritus of Social Science

Institute for Advanced Study

Sean Wilentz

Sidney and Ruth Lapidus Professor in the American Revolutionary Era

Princeton University

Benjamin Wittes

Senior Fellow

Brookings Institution