Calling Out Anti-Semites On The Right.. and The Left

A shaft of light illuminates the Star of David atop the Park East Synagogue, in New York City (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Happy Tuesday. In today’s Morning Shots:

Georgia goes nuclear

Nunes bails on Congress

Pence World is cooperating

Bloomberg calls out the Anti-Semites

Who is Jeffrey Clark, and Why Does He Matter?

Imagining the death of democracy

**

Nunes bails

There was a time, not really that long ago, when being able to actually shape public policy was the goal of aspiring politicians. But that was then, this is now.

Devin Nunes’ decision to quit Congress — and give up the likely chairmanship of the House Ways and Means Committee — to run Donald Trump’s new (and largely imaginary) media venture reflects the new priorities. It is also a pretty good snapshot of the MAGA swamp. “The president who tried to overthrow the republic after losing in 2020 is hiring the congressional leader who tried to cover up the assistance he got from Russia to win in 2016,” wrote S.V. Date yesterday. “To help him run his new company that is already facing an SEC probe.”

What could go wrong?