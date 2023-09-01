Demons, Deplorables, and Dishonorables
Our weekly winners
Kemp Rejects Push to Oust Fani Willis By MAGA State Legislator
Proud Boy leader Joseph Biggs sentenced to 17 years for Jan. 6 crimes
Trump’s Trials Don’t Interrupt His Campaign—They Are His Campaign
Top US Senate Republican McConnell OK to continue duties, Congress' doctor says
Employers added 187,000 jobs in August, and unemployment rose to 3.8%
Justice for Ruby and Shaye
On the new episode of the Trump Trials: Giuliani is going to pay for defaming Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss—and Trump may too, for his financial statements in New York. Meanwhile, ex-POTUS faces a criminal trial before the RNC, and Mark Meadows sounded wishy-washy in Georgia. Lawfare’s Ben Wittes and Anna Bower joined me.
You can listen to the whole thing here.
**
The Deplorables of the (Mugshot) Week
So. Many. Choices. (Hat tip: Drudge)
But after much sifting and winnowing here are our picks: