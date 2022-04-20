(Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Need any more evidence that our politics is upside down?

Check out the exchange between Colorado’s Democratic governor, Jared Polis, and Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis on the whole free market, private sector, small government thing.

“Florida’s authoritarian socialist attacks on the private sector are driving businesses away,” tweeted Colorado’s Polis. “In CO, we don’t meddle in affairs of companies like [Disney] or [Twitter].”

And he extended an invitation to the besieged businesses:

“Hey {Disney], we’re ready for Mountain Disneyland and [Twitter] we’re ready for Twitter HQ2, whoever your owners are.”

Polis was reacting to DeSantis’s remarkable (although now more or less routine) threats to retaliate against a private employer. DeSantis has targeted Disney for legislative punishment because of its position on the state’s new gender education law

On Tuesday morning, Florida State Representative Andrew Learned tweeted, “BREAKING: Governor DeSantis is seeking to turn today’s Special Legislative Session into a full-scale attack on Walt Disney World and Mickey Mouse. This isn’t a joke, this is 2022 and the modern Republican Party.”

Polis responded:

Now Twitter is also in DeSantis’s crosshairs.

As you undoubtedly know, billionaire Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for the social media firm. Twitter, like many American corporations who want to protect themselves from unwanted suitors, has approved a so-called “poison-pill” plan that would make Musk’s takeover much more difficult. (Hyper-short version: the company floods the market with new shares which would dilute Musk’s share, and give the board more say in the company’s future.)

DeSantis’s reaction provides a glimpse into his hall-of-mirrors thinking about free enterprise. In his remarks, he goes out of his way to blur the lines between a private business and government. He suggests that if Twitter is trying protect itself “for reasons of power and politics, and basically to serve as a suppression arm of the government, well then you’re in a situation where, you know, you need some accountability there,” said DeSantis. “First of all, that’s not free market capitalism, when you have that, OK?” (Spoiler alert: yes it is.)

“That’s a ruling junta that’s using their policies to try to marginalize people that disagree with them,” he said.

In other words, Twitter’s shareholders might view him as a liberator.

Presumably they teach these things at Harvard Law School, DeSantis’s alma mater. But the law is really not the thing for DeSantis, nor is the principle of free markets or capitalism. His concern about the company’s breach of “fiduciary duty,” is touching, but there are courts, and the SEC, and usually, these sorts of things are not resolved by politicians on the make.

Until about five minutes ago, Republicans understood — and pretended to care about — the line between the free market and state coercion. “Conservative” politicians routinely railed against proposals to have the government “pick winners and losers.” But that was before our political world inverted itself.

Via Pew:

Since 2019, the share of Republicans who say large corporations have a positive impact on the way things are going in the U.S. has declined 24 percentage points, from 54% to 30%. Democrats have become slightly more positive toward corporations since then; positive views have risen from 23% to 28%. As a result, while there were wide partisan differences in these evaluations two years ago, there is not a significant gap today.

To be sure: there has always been corporate welfare, and with it the implicit threat that the Leviathan State might crush or cripple businesses who have lost the Favor of Heaven. But with the exception of Richard Nixon on a bad day, the mailed fist was usually kept discretely tucked away.

Now the fear or favor is out in the open. It’s not simply a bug, it’s the whole f*cking agenda.

DeSantis sees the latest controversy as another opportunity to inject himself — and the power of the state of Florida — into the culture wars, even if that means injecting the government directly into a private transaction; even if that includes overt threats to punish private businesses for defying the agenda of the country’s richest man.

DeSantis made it clear that he is firmly allying himself with Musk, in part because they share the same enemies. “You notice the people that are the most hostile to Musk are people from these legacy media outlets like Washington Post and CNN and all these places,” said DeSantis. “Nobody trusts these people anymore, I tell you they lie every single day.”

Essentially what DeSantis is saying is: give my gazillionaire buddy what he wants or I will use my power as governor to come after you. What the cronyism lacks in subtlety it more than makes up for in its brazen willingness to put government power behind the ambitions of a man of immense riches. (Siri: Please define “oligarch.”)

Which brings us to Polis’s tweet, which targeted Florida’s “authoritarian socialist attacks on the private sector.”

Do other Democrats see what’s he’s doing there?

