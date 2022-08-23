(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

“They continue to try to fool you that they are helping you out. But they’re not. Because a lot of money, it’s going to trees. Don’t we have enough trees around here?”

— GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker, August 2022

As Matt Lewis observes in his latest column, “Donald Trump has left his mark on the American body politic in myriad ways. But one of the lesser-discussed aspects of the way the 45th president forever changed this country is how he’s endowed unqualified idiots with the grandiose confidence to believe they, too, should run for high political office.”

As early as tomorrow, the Biden administration could announce its policy for student loans; a plan that may include the forgiveness of the first $10,000 of loans for borrowers who make under $125,000.

The administration has already forgiven tens of billions of the sketchiest loans, but progressives have been agitating for a much broader and deeper loan jubilee that would wipe out student loan debt up to $50,000.

Forgive me for raining on this parade of free money, but student debt “forgiveness” is both bad politics and bad policy.