Has the Tide Turned in Ukraine?
Plus: the Libertarians get Trumped.
(Composite by Hannah Yoest / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)
Most likely, in a few days, the Russian offensive in the Donbas will be paused for at least two weeks in order to receive reinforcements of manpower, drawn both from the spring draft and from volunteers recruited among former contractors who previously served in the army. Military equipment will also be supplied. . .
A Ukrainian counteroffensive is likely to follow in late July or August, depending on how soon Western weapons arrive in Ukraine and how quickly Ukrainian soldiers can learn to use them. The Ukrainians will almost certainly advance in the south, with the aim of eliminating the land corridor to Crimea, reconquering the Azov ports and reaching the February 23 line of contact. Current Ukrainian attacks in the Kherson area can be seen as a kind of reconnaissance by combat before a large counteroffensive.
The further course of the war will depend on the results of this counteroffensive. If it has only partial success . . . then the war, in all likelihood, will be positional and protracted, like the Korean War in 1951-1953.
(“Positional warfare” is conducted along permanent and fortified front lines.)
Ukrainian success, Sokolov stresses, depends on Western military aid. Sanctions are also crucial. Sokolov notes the importance of closing loopholes in sanctions that allow, for example, technology with potential military uses to be shipped to Russian companies that don’t have formal ties to the defense industry but may very well funnel their purchases to companies that do. So far, unfortunately, there isn’t much of a chance of drastically reducing the oil and gas revenues that allow Russia to finance its unholy war.
Sokolov’s article is not starry-eyed cheerleading for Ukraine. But it makes a strong case that, heading into the second 100 days, Ukraine can make impressive gains and hold its own.
Obviously, dancing on Putin’s grave is premature. But so is calling for Ukraine to make concessions to Russia—concessions that will almost inevitably involve leaving hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians under Russian rule. We have seen ample evidence of what Russian rule means in the first 100 days.
The Libertarian Party gets Trumped
They want to be part of a broader liberty movement that fights “wokeism.” I’m not exactly a fan of “wokeism” either (more on that below). But the Mises Caucus’s definition of “wokeism” apparently includes such shocking and controversial views as “bigotry is bad.”
Whereas, The Southern Poverty Law Center has strayed from its origins as a defender of civil rights and has defamed the now-current Chair of the Libertarian Party and several other prominent members in an attempt to slow the progress of freedom; now, therefore, be it
Resolved, That Libertarian National Committee condemns the Southern Poverty Law Center as irrational and repugnant.
The New Hampshire L.P., a powerful vector of Mises Caucus messaging, tweeted on Martin Luther King Day that "America isn't in debt to black people. If anything it's the other way around." (The tweet was later deleted.)
You could say that ascendancy of the Mises Caucus is more evidence of the general going-down-the-toilet of American political life. You could also say, more specifically, that it demonstrates of the Trumpification of political life on the right beyond Republican or conservative institutions.
Oh, and the SPLC reports, based on screenshots from internal forums, that a lot of people in the MC are really into the “Stop the Steal” conspiracy theory. I am shocked, shocked, I tell you.
Maybe Twitter isn’t the handbasket taking us to Hell
When I spoke with [Dartmouth political scientist Brendan] Nyhan, he told me much the same thing: “The most credible research is way out of line with the takes.” He noted, of extremist content and misinformation, that reliable research that “measures exposure to these things finds that the people consuming this content are small minorities who have extreme views already.” The problem with the bulk of the earlier research, Nyhan told me, is that it’s almost all correlational. “Many of these studies will find polarization on social media,” he said. “But that might just be the society we live in reflected on social media!” He hastened to add, “Not that this is untroubling, and none of this is to let these companies, which are exercising a lot of power with very little scrutiny, off the hook. But a lot of the criticisms of them are very poorly founded. . . . The expansion of Internet access coincides with fifteen other trends over time, and separating them is very difficult. The lack of good data is a huge problem insofar as it lets people project their own fears into this area.” He told me, “It’s hard to weigh in on the side of ‘We don’t know, the evidence is weak,’ because those points are always going to be drowned out in our discourse. But these arguments are systematically underprovided in the public domain.”
In hisAtlantic article, Haidt leans on a working paper by two social scientists, Philipp Lorenz-Spreen and Lisa Oswald, who took on a comprehensive meta-analysis of about five hundred papers and concluded that “the large majority of reported associations between digital media use and trust appear to be detrimental for democracy.” Haidt writes, “The literature is complex—some studies show benefits, particularly in less developed democracies—but the review found that, on balance, social media amplifies political polarization; foments populism, especially right-wing populism; and is associated with the spread of misinformation.” Nyhan was less convinced that the meta-analysis supported such categorical verdicts, especially once you bracketed the kinds of correlational findings that might simply mirror social and political dynamics. He told me, “If you look at their summary of studies that allow for causal inferences—it’s very mixed.”
This is not to say that there aren’t causes for concern about social media. But it’s all much more complicated than we’re often led to believe, and it’s far from clear what the remedies are.
The fault, in other words is not in our platforms, but in ourselves.
The latest “woke” kerfuffle
People sometimes ask me why I consider myself, broadly speaking, “anti-woke” (despite often being put off by the “anti-woke” tribe).
Here’s the drama in five acts:
First of all, this joke does not, as many charged, “mock women.” It’s a throwaway bit of absurdist wordplay. It takes a cliché—“all women are bisexual”—and then gives it an unpredictable and logic-bending twist referencing the “women are crazy” trope. I very, very seriously doubt that any of the thousands of men and women who retweeted, quote-tweeted or “liked” this tweet took it as expressing, even in hyperbolic form, some sort of actual truth about women.
(I also saw people on Twitter trying to do other riffs on this joke with words like “bipedal,” which carry no negative connotations.)
The idea that a joke like this—basically, any joke or comment that refers to a “marginalized group” in an unsanctioned way—causes “harm” is utterly preposterous. It’s a secular version of blasphemy or lese-majesty. I guarantee you that not one person thought less of women or people with bipolar disorder as a result of that joke. But some people may think less of feminists, at least the “woke” type, because of the bizarre overreaction which included not only the gleeful mobbing of Weigel—which escalated after the apology!—but weirdly personal insults.
Felicia Sonmez @feliciasonmez
“Woke” speech-policing is bad for several reasons. One: it really does chill speech and humor. Two: eventually, it allows some on the right to spew actual misogynistic, homophobic, or racist stuff and dismiss those who object as humorless woke scolds. Three: it’s a sideshow that consumes time and energy we could use to deal with real issues.
No one forces you to like a joke. But for heaven’s sake, pick your battles.
Correction (June 5, 2022, 4:10 p.m. EDT):
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.