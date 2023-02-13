Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo credit MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Well, that was another unexpected plot switch: F-16s “decommissioned” four UFOs/Spy balloons/weather balloons before the Super Bowl. The game actually lived up to the hype and the halftime show triggered the orange recluse in Mar-a-Lago.

Lest we lose sight of the weekend’s other big stories: Jack Smith seems to be at ramming speed; a new report documents a staggering tale of corruption; Trump tries out a new nickname for DeSantis; and the College Board pushes back on Florida.

I’m still working through Covid, so I’m not doing a lot of heavylifting here. But here’s the stuff you need to catch up on, with the latest from the overworked script writers for 2023.

Happy Monday.

Let’s start with this:

The Atlantic’s Anne Applebaum, who has seen an awful lot, calls this new reporting on the Trump/Kushner Saudi deals “the most blatant example of high-level corruption in American history. Cannot think of a precedent.”

The Wapo’s Michael Kranish has the story:

The day after leaving the White House, [Jared] Kushner created a company that he transformed months later into a private equity firm with $2 billion from a sovereign wealth fund chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Kushner’s firm structured those funds in such a way that it did not have to disclose the source, according to previously unreported details of Securities and Exchange Commission forms reviewed by The Washington Post. … A year after his presidency, Trump’s golf courses began hosting tournaments for the Saudi fund-backed LIV Golf. Separately, the former president’s family company, the Trump Organization, secured an agreement with a Saudi real estate company that plans to build a Trump hotel as part of a $4 billion golf resort in Oman. The substantial investments by the Saudis in enterprises that benefited both men came after they cultivated close ties with Mohammed while Trump was in office — helping the crown prince’s standing by scheduling Trump’s first presidential trip to Saudi Arabia, backing him amid numerous international crises and meeting with him repeatedly in D.C. and the kingdom, including on a final trip Kushner took to Saudi Arabia on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

Also: ICYMI: Via Wapo: “Trump campaign paid researchers to prove 2020 fraud but kept findings secret.” The report was never issued because “the firm disputed many of his theories and could not offer any proof that he was the rightful winner of the election, according to four people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, in today’s Bulwark: Dennis Aftergut writes, “One More Sign That Special Counsel Jack Smith Is Dead Serious.”

**

Meatball Ron?

You know who else is serious?

TFG, who is hard at work coming up with new nicknames for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The NYT is reporting that Trump “has insulted Mr. DeSantis in casual conversations, describing him as ‘Meatball Ron’, an apparent dig at his appearance, or ‘Shutdown Ron,’ a reference to restrictions the governor put in place at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Both are better than “RonDeSanctimonious,” but still pretty weak stuff from the GOP Apex Predator.

Meanwhile, DeSantis is struggling with the question of how/whether to respond to Trump’s gibes and attacks.

“It’s a really tough situation for DeSantis,” said Tommy Vietor, a Democratic strategist who worked for Senator Barack Obama in his brutal primary race against Hillary Clinton in 2008. “If he starts punching at Trump, he’s going to anger a lot of the people he needs to vote for him.” But, Mr. Vietor noted, “if you are viewed as weak and cower in response to attacks from Trump, that will be seen as a proxy for how you will be seen as a Republican nominee and how you’ll be as president.”

Give it a listen:

Find out why the Bulwark pod is consistently one of the Top 10 political podcasts in the country… check out our weekend chat with Tim Miller here.

DeSantis goes darker

DeSantis continues to pick off MAGA support, as he tries to outflank Trump on the right. His latest acquisition? A cozy new relationship with the Fever Swamp’s Most Prominent Think Tank — The Claremont Institute. Via the Daily Signal:

The Claremont Institute is expanding its state activities to Florida, praising Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for providing “the first template for any red state in America” through his leadership. DeSantis met with Claremont Institute President Ryan Williams on Wednesday in the Florida state Capitol, where the conservative leaders announced that Claremont’s new activities will be based out of Tallahassee, Florida…. In a press release, the organization noted that the new Tallahassee outpost will “continue that work with a keen eye to using Florida as the first template for any red state in America.” “We are bringing Claremont Institute state activity to Florida for a few reasons, not least of which is the bold executive and legislative leadership in the Sunshine State,” the release adds. “We are excited to help continue this work by educating allies and leaders alike on effective policy strategies to combat the woke regime in Florida and America at large.”

A few quick reminders about who, and what Claremont has become:

Speaking of Florida…

This is worth a read. “College Board accuses Florida of political motivations in AP course dispute.”

Taken aback by Florida’s attacks against its new AP African American studies course, the College Board late Saturday denounced the state Department of Education, saying it used the course to advance a politically motivated agenda.

Here’s the full push-back letter, with some detail about the interactions between the Board and the Florida Department of education:

We have made the mistake of treating FDOE with the courtesy we always accord to an education agency, but they have instead exploited this courtesy for their political agenda. After each written or verbal exchange with them, as a matter of professional protocol, we politely thanked them for their feedback and contributions, although they had given none.



In Florida’s effort to engineer a political win, they have claimed credit for the specific changes we made to the official framework. In their February 7, 2023, letter to us, which they leaked to the media within hours of sending, Florida expresses gratitude for the removal of 19 topics, none of which they ever asked us to remove, and most of which remain in the official framework.





Quick Hits

Every time a Democrat says “socialism,” a voter swings to the right.

Liam Kerr in today’s Bulwark:

But voters’ concerns about socialism are real and the fact that so many Democrats engaged in Fox News Fallacy-style arguments for voting against Salazar’s resolution shows disrespect for these voters—especially the independents and crossover voters who decide today’s closest elections. It is precisely because voters are afraid of socialism that Democrats should not have fallen into the GOP’s messaging trap.

Leave a comment

Cheap Shots

Former president, taking a shot at pregnant Rhianna on his failing social media site.