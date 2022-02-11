(Illustration: The Bulwark, Photos: GettyImages)

This was the week the mask wars effectively ended, inflation jumped, truckers roiled international trade, Liz Cheney pushed back, Russia edged toward invading Ukraine, and a lot of us managed to ignore the Chinese Olympics.

But, because history always returns as farce, we end the week talking about Donald Trump’s penchant for flushing away his presidency, or at least some of its documents. (It occurs to me that DJT will end up reprising every American political scandal, from Tea Pot Dome’s grift, to Watergate’s missing tapes, to Hillary’s emails.)

Irony, of course, continues to weep.

Happy Friday.

Picking the right fight

We know what the next big fight over critical race theory will be, because they’ve told us.