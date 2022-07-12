The orange man is still bad (Shutterstock)

Expect to hear a lot about this tweet during today’s January 6th Committee hearing. As Politico notes, “House investigators aim to show that the former president’s most extreme supporters were intently listening — and quickly began preparing for potential violence in support of Trump’s goal to stay in power.’

Happy Tuesday. Brace yourself for a jammed-packed Morning Shots and the frequent use of the phrase “immensely important read.”

In today’s newsletter:

January 6th was prelude

Sergeant Gonell’s plea

Steve Bannon’s ghastly day

The latest J6 poll: moving the needle?

Trump’s “Hub and Spoke” conspiracy

Herschel Walker’s Non-Gaffe

Rusty Bowers clarifies

What made my day

The “root causes” of mass shootings?

A warning on political violence

Your first immensely important read of the day is Rachel Kleinfeld in Just Security: “The January 6 Select Committee hearings have been framed as an effort aimed at accountability and posterity” she writes. “But their findings are at least as important to the future.”