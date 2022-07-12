How To Charge Donald Trump
“Be there, will be wild!”
Expect to hear a lot about this tweet during today’s January 6th Committee hearing. As Politico notes, “House investigators aim to show that the former president’s most extreme supporters were intently listening — and quickly began preparing for potential violence in support of Trump’s goal to stay in power.’
Happy Tuesday. Brace yourself for a jammed-packed Morning Shots and the frequent use of the phrase “immensely important read.”
In today’s newsletter:
January 6th was prelude
Sergeant Gonell’s plea
Steve Bannon’s ghastly day
The latest J6 poll: moving the needle?
Trump’s “Hub and Spoke” conspiracy
Herschel Walker’s Non-Gaffe
Rusty Bowers clarifies
What made my day
The “root causes” of mass shootings?
A warning on political violence
Your first immensely important read of the day is Rachel Kleinfeld in Just Security: “The January 6 Select Committee hearings have been framed as an effort aimed at accountability and posterity” she writes. “But their findings are at least as important to the future.”