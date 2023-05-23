Tim Scott speaks to a crowd during a presidential campaign kickoff event at Charleston Southern University on Monday, May 22, 2023.

More than six months after losing a bid to be Arizona's governor, former Republican candidate Kari Lake lost another court battle Monday in her effort to overturn Democrat Katie Hobbs' victory. In a 6-page ruling, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that Lake had not provided evidence of misconduct in the county's signature-verification procedures for early ballots.

The idea of the “Potemkin Village” (потёмкинские деревни) dates back to 18th-century Russia when the exceedingly clever Prince Grigory Aleksandrovich Potemkin came up with the idea of creating fakish villages — complete with faux happy-looking peasants — to convince his lover, Catherine the Great, that things in Crimea were going much better than they really were.

While the story is possibly apocryphal (Catherine was no fool), the basic idea has become a staple of both modern marketing and politics.

Which brings me to our discussion on Monday’s podcast about the 2024 presidential campaign.

As the presidential field expands (welcome, Tim Scott!), I asked whether all of the campaigns were real, or were they Potemkin campaigns? Were some of the candidates really running to become president? Or was that just for show?

Were they actually running for something else? Like vice president? Are their campaigns just fronts to jack up future speaking fees, or to set themselves up for a future bid? Or just random grifts?

As Will Saletan noted on Monday’s podcast, some of the candidates may be in the “let’s see what happens” category: “You gotta buy a ticket to the lottery,” Will explained. “You get in. And, you know, sometimes you’re Rick Santorum and sometimes you’re Bill Clinton. You get in, and the president implodes, and there you are — you’re president.”

So which ones are real? And which ones are faux campaigns? Consider these just preliminary notes, but the campaigns seem to be breaking down into several broad categories: