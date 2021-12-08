The Crushing of Peter Meijer
Plus: No, Dan Crenshaw is not the one you've been waiting for
Happy Wednesday — and it’s already an awfully busy week. Congress is actually passing legislation, and we aren’t going to default on our debt. But let’s start with this moment of legislative brilliance, which is not at all sycophantic, reckless or juvenile:
Matt Gaetz just told me at a press conference that if Republicans win the House in 2022, he will move to install Trump as House Speaker.
Then there was this:
.@RepMattGaetz: "We are going to take power after this next election. When we do, it's not going to be the days of Paul Ryan, and Trey Gowdy, and no real oversight, and no real subpoenas. It's going to be the days of Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Dr. Gosar, and myself."
Just spit-balling here, but, someone, somewhere might want to turn that into an ad next year…
And since we are having a national conversation about guns and parental responsibility in the wake of last week’s school shooting, I thought I’d pass this along:
The Crushing Of Peter Meijer
This whole piece by Tim Alberta is worth your time, but what especially struck me about his profile of Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer, is the sheer soul-crushing experience of being a principled Republican in 2021.