Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene attends pro-Trump supporters rally at New York criminal court during appearance by Former President Donald Trump. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Let’s catch up on the news before today’s main event, shall we?

Jack Teixeira, the air national guardsman who was arrested by federal investigators on Thursday for his role in the leak of a cache of classified U.S. intelligence documents, assumed the role of a leader. He guided a group of 20 to 30 people, mostly young men and teenagers, as they bonded over guns, racist memes, video games and international politics.

Happy Friday!

The Deplorables of the Week

Back by popular demand with the usual caveat: This list is hardly comprehensive, because it does not include such evergreen deplorables as DJT, Kevin McCarthy, Elon Musk, Lauren Boebert, or anyone from Fox News. Their time in the barrel will come.

This week’s list, in no particular order: