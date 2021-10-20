The GOP Is Unembarrassed

"Mr. Bannon's and Mr. Trump's privilege arguments do, however, appear to reveal one thing: They suggest that President Trump was personally involved in the planning and execution of January 6th, and this committee will get to the bottom of that." — Rep. Liz Cheney

Happy Wednesday.

The January 6 Committee voted unanimously to hold Steve Bannon in contempt and referred criminal charges to the Department of Justice. Expect a long and difficult process, but the committee’s vote was a a clear signal that it was not playing around with the stonewalling Trumpist trolls.

ICYMI, Cheney also had a pointed message for her GOP colleagues:

Spoiler alert: the vast majority will ignore her.