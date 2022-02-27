The Motherland Monument also known as Rodina-Mat', a monumental statue in Kiev, Ukraine devoted to the Great Patriotic War (Composite by Hannah Yoest / Photos: Shutterstock)

"Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and others have greatness thrust upon them." — William Shakespeare, Twelfth Night

Caveats are in order. Things change, wars are unpredictable. The Russians have not yet thrown their full weight against Ukraine, and their response to their setbacks could be horrific. The situation remains fluid. (Putin has just activated Russia’s nuclear forces, even as Ukraine announces diplomatic talks.)

But we wake up this morning to several bits of encouraging news: the brave Ukrainians still resist and the evidence suggests that they are holding back the vastly superior Russian forces. Kyiv is still free.

And the Ukrainians have captured the admiration of the world.

The Kyiv Independent’s intrepid Illia Ponomarenko reports:

More than 72 hours after the start of the all-out invasion on Feb. 24, Russia has failed to inflict a quick defeat to Ukraine’s armed forces…

If Russia aimed to take the Ukrainian capital in a shock and awe operation, it failed. The situation tends towards hard, dragged-out war rather than a demoralizing blitz run the Kremlin likely counted on, judging from their immediate rush toward Kyiv. The enemy has made a series of moderate advancements in Ukraine’s north, northeast, south, and in Donbas beyond the largest urban areas. Fierce and effective Ukrainian resistance seen elsewhere has seriously slowed the Russian military down, and in many locations engaged its main axes in exhausting confined space warfare.

Putin is also decisively losing the propaganda war and our European allies have rallied in unexpected ways, from imposing new muscular sanctions (including partially cutting Russia off from SWIFT), to agreeing to deliver new weapons to the Ukrainian defenders. The LA Times’s Eli Stokols sums up the consequences of Putin’s war so far:

Writes Stokols:”Maybe Kyiv eventually falls. But occupation will be even more fraught than the assault. Putin’s dreams of empire likely will leave Russia more stretched & more isolated, as long as the West’s resolve holds. Seems those lauding his savvy in recent days might wanna rethink.”

And then there is Zelensky, the man that Donald Trump thought he could intimidate and extort. As JVL wrote yesterday:

Zelensky’s conduct over the last few weeks—which has been utterly extraordinary—has substantially buttressed Ukraine’s resolve. He has become more than a man. More than a leader. He has become a symbol.

What we are witnessing is the emergence of a figure who will become a key part of Ukrainian history for the next century. There will be statues of him all over the country. Ukrainians will name their children after him. This is like watching another country’s Washington or Churchill emerge in real time.

And…

Watching Zelensky’s conduct over the last few weeks makes Donald Trump’s attempt to use the power of the United States government to blackmail him even more obscene. Trump is not fit to shine Zelensky’s boots. That Trump’s actions were taken not as a private citizen, but as the American head of state should make all of us deeply ashamed.

This seems like a BFD:

And then there was Trump…

Even as the world rallied to condemn Putin (and many of his supporters trued to pivot), TFG doubled down on his praise of Putin in a speech at CPAC last night:

Trump defended labeling Putin as “smart” during his Saturday night speech. “The problem is not that Putin is smart — which, of course he’s smart — but the real problem is that our leaders are dumb,” Trump said to applause. “Dumb. So dumb.”

No, The GOP won’t break with him

My latest in Politico:

For a brief moment this week, it seemed as if the ashes of an older GOP had been rekindled. In the wake of Vladimir Putin’s all-out assault on Ukraine, we saw a resurgence of GOP hawkery. Sabers were rattled, Cold War rhetoric dusted off and deployed. A casual observer might have heard echoes of the party of Reagan, a party that used to stand firmly against autocracy and Russian imperialism.. Both in tone and substance the GOP reaction was in sharp contrast to Donald Trump’s lavish praise of Putin as a savvy “genius.” Even as the invasion unfolded, Trump lauded the Russian autocrat as “smart” because he’s “taken over a country for $2 worth of sanctions.” To the unwary, this could look like the Big One — an issue that would finally split the GOP from Trump. But there are reasons for skepticism. The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser was struck by how much of the born-again hawkishness among Republicans was “gaslighting,” after “literally enabling a pro-Putin president for four years and refusing to stop him even when he literally blackmailed Ukraine with millions in security aid to help Ukraine fight Russia.” Attorney George Conway noted Stefanik had risen to GOP leadership and “made herself famous for her mendacity in opposing the impeachment of the guy who attempted to extort Ukraine by illegally withholding security assistance funds that Congress had appropriated for that country.” Even as congressional Republicans accuse Biden of being insufficiently harsh toward Putin, Trumpist figures in the entertainment wing of the GOP came to Putin’s defense. And where it is not overtly pro-Putin, it is aggressively anti-anti-Putin…. So how will this play out? Noah Rothman makes a convincing case in Commentary magazine that pro-Putin sentiments represent only an isolated fringe of the GOP. [But this] t ignores this fundamental dynamic: Conservative politics today is dominated not by elected leaders, but by the entertainers. Tucker Carlson is exponentially more influential than Mitch McConnell; Steve Bannon has far greater clout than Elise Stefanik. And the influence of that entertainment wing is magnified by the ascendency of the America First isolationism championed by Donald Trump, whose dominance in the GOP has meant the virtual eclipse of the party’s once robust internationalist wing. The reality is that, despite Tom Cotton’s saber-rattling, there is really no longer any appetite among Republicans for a Reagan-esque tear-down-that wall approach to foreign policy. For the most part, the old Cold Warriors have been purged from the party. In their place have risen Trump-inspired acolytes like J.D. Vance, the Ukraine-indifferent Ohio Senate candidate whose border obsessions are entirely domestic and whose rallying cry is “Build that wall.” The animus of the right has been turned inward. So, the Putin-is-a-savvy-genius wing of the party may be small at the moment, but as we have seen over and over, the MAGA voices are the Republican id these days. And if history (and bitter experience) is any guide, Republican politicians sooner or later fall in line. In this case, however, they don’t have to become either pro-Putin or anti-anti-Putin. All that is required is that they be anti-Biden. In part, that explains the weird flex that ignores Trump’s long record of Putin appeasement to argue that it was only his departure that emboldened Russian aggression. National Review editor Rich Lowry — a harsh critic of Putin — nevertheless tweeted that “The sheer unpredictably of Trump, his anger at being defied or disrespected, his willingness to take the occasional big risk (the Soleimani strike), all had to make Putin frightened or wary of him in a way that he simply isn’t of Joe Biden.” This is a genuinely bizarre take, given Trump’s fawning admiration for Putin and his praise of the invasion. But that view has already gotten considerable traction on the right. The latest POLITICO/Morning Consult poll found that 50 percent of voters said that Biden would be “very” or “somewhat” responsible for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while 34 percent said he was “not too” or “not” responsible. The same poll found that 82 percent of Republicans disapprove of Biden’s handling of foreign policy. So, whatever happens, Republicans will be united in their opposition to whatever Joe Biden does or fails to do. Beyond that, don’t look for much coherence. Republicans will rip Biden for being too belligerent. They will rip him for being too weak. They will accuse him of being too aggressive, and too passive. At the same time. Without blinking. Think of it as hawkish isolationism; or bellicose appeasement. That’s because the GOP’s foreign policy is now less a coherent set of principles than it is a single slogan. And the slogan is: “Let’s Go Brandon.”

MTG Goes Full White Nationalist

Spoiler alert: Nothing will happen. Via CNN:

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming called out two members of her conference who spoke at an event organized by White nationalist Nick Fuentes. "As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling,"

We Get Mail

I see brave Russians risking everything -- everything! -- to protest a war in Ukraine. I see brace Ukrainians vowing, and returning from other countries, to fight to defend their homeland. Meanwhile, here at home, we the people seem prepared to surrender our democracy with little more than a collective shrug. And perhaps ready to turn our backs on Ukrainian people fighting and dying in the streets if our lives are (even mildly) impacted/inconvenienced. Where is our fighting spirit? Where is our generosity of spirit?

Betsy Welch

