There is trouble in Left Coast Wokistan, and not everyone is taking it well.

Tuesday’s school board recall in San Francisco was an epic drubbing for uber-progressives in the bluest of blue cities, when more than 70 percent of the voters opted to remove three incumbents. The social justice warriors lost everywhere, in every district, and, apparently, every demographic.

And some are still in denial:

The usual cards were played:

But a reminder that we are talking here about San Francisco, a city that routinely delivers massive, Saddam-Hussein-level, margins for progressive Democrats, so it seems reasonable to think that there was more going on than “white supremacy,” COVID denialism, or an uprising by “segregationists.”

The reality is actually far more interesting, with lessons for politicians in less rarefied political jurisdictions.

This week’s uprising was clearly fueled by frustration with the pandemic and the prolonged shutdown of the schools in the city. But the real headline here seems to be that it’s possible to be too woke even for San Francisco. If Democrats were paying attention, there are flashing red warning signs about racial identity politics, historical erasure, and the attack on merit-based selection in schools.

There was also a lot of performative assholery and just plain stupidity: the tweets, the lawsuits, the murals, and the attempt to rename schools. In the end, the board became a caricature of racial equity politics that alienated nearly everyone.

**

You may know some of the story.

The board famously tried to change the names of 44 schools — including stripping the names of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Paul Revere, and Dianne Feinstein for ideological sins both real and imagined. And throughout the process, the board’s obsessive intolerance was matched only by its incompetence and ignorance.

As SFist reported, "the board committee mistakenly assumed that Alamo Elementary School was named for the Texas battle and not for the Spanish word for 'poplar tree'; and they cited incorrect history about Revolutionary War figure Paul Revere trying to steal land from the Penobscot people of Maine…”

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the worst of it.

*While reading out a Wikipedia entry on the beliefs of 19th-century poet and diplomat James Russell Lowell, a committee member stated that “he did not want Black people to vote.” In point of fact, a scholarly biography of the high school’s namesake states that he “unequivocally advocated giving the ballot to the recently freed slaves.” … *Businessman James Lick was blackballed because committee members objected to his funding of the odious “Early Days” sculpture, depicting a prostrate Indian at the feet of white men. This monument was recently removed from Civic Center, and the committee cited a Curbed article in its discussion of Lick, who was stricken because of his connection with this artwork. Nobody appears to have closely read that article, however, which clearly notes that Lick underwrote the sculpture “posthumously,” via his estate. He died 18 years prior to its completion.

The whole debacle, as one local publication described it, was a travesty.

These are embarrassing, avoidable, and credibility-destroying errors. That’s a shame, because many of the names suggested by the committee are out-and-out no-brainers; if engaged earnestly, most San Franciscans could probably be convinced to accept a lot of these changes.

Then there was the mural.

The “Life of Washington” had been on the wall of a local high school for more than 80 years. But the board voted unanimously to paint it over, citing “changing sensitivities.” The move, which drew national attention, was panned by the Los Angeles Times editorial board:

It’s one thing to remove memorials that celebrate or advance a false narrative about the past, such as the notion that the Civil War was about something other than defending slavery and white supremacy. But painting over murals that accurately reflect our history because the truth might offend viewers moves us in the wrong direction.

**

There also were the tweets from board member Alison Collins.

“Many Asian Am. believe they benefit from the ‘model minority’ BS.” Collins wrote in 2016. “In fact many Asian American[s] actively promote these myths. They use white supremacist thinking to assimilate and ‘get ahead’.

“Where are the vocal Asians speaking up against Trump? Don’t Asian Americans know they are on his list as well?”

“Do they think they won’t be deported? profiled? beaten? Being a house n****r is still being a n****r. You’re still considered ‘the help.’”

Despite her social justice credentials, Collins’s comments about Asian-Americans were widely seen as stereotypical and even racist. Jenny Lam, the only Chinese American school board member, said that Collins’s tweets suggested that “for a group of people, Asian Americans, if you want to get ahead, you’re supporting white supremacy.”

Collins was less than apologetic.

She said the tweets were taken out of context and posted before she held her school board position. Collins refused to take them down or apologize for the wording and ignored calls to resign from parents, Breed and other public officials. In response, Collins sued the district and her colleagues for $87 million, sparking yet another pandemic sideshow. The suit was dismissed.

The board further alienated Asian-Americans by voting to end Lowell High's merit-based admissions policy, citing "pervasive systemic racism" and a lack of student diversity. (The move was later overturned in court.)

And, all the while, the board was failing to re-open the schools. While board members were busy striking poses, the kids were suffering and parents were incensed.

The incumbents defended their record, saying “they prioritized racial equity because that was what they were elected to do.” But voters — and other city leaders — disagreed, and the result was this week’s electoral blowout.

Some Democrats are hoping the rest of the country is paying attention, Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg made a cameo appearance on social media:

**

Exit take: there are signs that the backlash in California isn’t confined to San Francisco. New polls show dismal numbers for other Democrats, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Dianne Feinstein, and Gavin Newsome.

Via Politico:

The Democratic governor’s failing grades on homelessness and crime blared from a new Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll. Three years into Newsom’s tenure, voters have seen so little progress on a protracted homelessness crisis that two-thirds believe Newsom has done a poor or very poor job on the issue — including half of Democrats and most independents. A majority said Newsom is faring poorly on public safety, and most say crime has worsened in the last year.

