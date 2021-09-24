The Scariest Number You'll See Today

(Digital alteration by The Bulwark / Photos: GettyImages)

Happy Friday!

We’ll take a pass on the Dems-in-disarray punditry this morning, and start instead with the day’s most delicious breaking news: the Cyber Ninja audit not only confirms that Joe Biden won Arizona… but that he won it by an even wider number than originally reported.

A months-long hand recount of Maricopa County’s 2020 vote confirmed that President Joe Biden won and the election was not “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, according to early versions of a report prepared for the Arizona Senate. The three-volume report by the Cyber Ninjas, the Senate’s lead contractor, includes results that show Trump lost by a wider margin than the county’s official election results. The data in the report also confirms that U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly won in the county…. The hand count shows Trump received 45,469 fewer votes than Biden. The county results showed he lost by 45,109.

Ahem.

Apparently the Ninjas did not find any bamboo in the ballots….

In other words, the premiere uber-scam of the Stop the Steal movement confirms that the Big Lie is in fact… a Big Lie.

Our friend Stephen Richer writes this morning: “I guess some facts are more stubborn than others, and the Ninjas confirmed that Biden received more votes than Trump, and that the count was not materially different from the county's (we maintain that ours is the accurate and true count...)”

But the big question now: will this make any difference in MAGAland? Does it deflate the Big Lie? Or cause other states to back off their out ‘forensic audits”?

We rate that: Unlikely. This is probably right:

But it’s going to be entertaining to watch the spin.

BONUS:

Share Morning Shots

Here’s the Scariest Number

No way to sugar-coat this. “21 million Americans say Biden is ‘illegitimate’ and Trump should be restored by violence, survey finds.”