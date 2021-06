Trump’s Final Act. Exeunt whining — about the debate rules, the media, Hunter Biden, and Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading epidemiologist.

"People are saying whatever. Just leave us alone. They’re tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots…. Fauci is a nice guy. He’s been here for 500 years. He called every one of them wrong.” …