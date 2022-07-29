A few stories you’ll want to keep an eye on today:

This discovery of missing records for the senior-most homeland security officials, which has not been previously reported, increases the volume of potential evidence that has vanished regarding the time around the Capitol attack.

The current state of DC is Biden and Dems touting a bill they say would reduce inflation, expand health care and protect the climate and Republicans responding by voting against a burn pit bill they previously voted for & a microchip bill they say is critical to national security

Blindsided veterans erupted in anger and indignation Thursday after Senate Republicans suddenly tanked a widely supported bipartisan measure that would have expanded medical coverage for millions of combatants exposed to toxic burn pits during their service.

: "I'm used to the hypocrisy…I'm used to the lies...I'm used to the cowardice...I'm used to all of it, but I am not used to the cruelty."

"I just think the timing could not have been worse and it came totally out of the blue," Collins told HuffPost.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine suggested the surprise climate deal struck by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin this week on a skinnier version of the president's economic agenda could tank bipartisan efforts to pass a bill protecting same-sex marriage.

"I will oppose an overwhelmingly popular bill to protect gay marriage that I would otherwise support because I'm mad that the Democrats held a vote on a microchip bill that I also supported" has got to be the best example of DC brain worms I have ever encountered

Happy Friday!

On Thursday’s podcast, I talked with Admiral James Stavridis, the former NATO Supreme Commander about the state of play in Ukraine. Here’s an edited portion of our conversation:

Charlie: Let's talk about the global crisis created by the shutdown or the slowdown of grain shipments from Ukraine. There was a U.N. brokered deal. … Within a day or two of this deal to keep the grain flowing, the Russians were back firing missiles at Odessa. So where are we at in terms of keeping the flow of grain moving?

Stavridis: Yeah, let's start by simply observing something that's bad news in the current context, which is that Ukraine and Russia collectively provide about 30% of the world's grain, wheat, calories, however you want to articulate it.

So with Russia being sanctioned, and Ukraine effectively knocked out, because their grain is bottled up, it is a significant blow to global food supplies. It's going to create food insecurity and, unfortunately, it will be targeted at the places where Ukrainian grains dominate and that would be North Africa and the Middle East, regions of the world that are already somewhat unstable.

So the bad news is, this is a significant global food crisis. One of my other positions is I'm chairman of the board of the Rockefeller Foundation, and we're spending a lot of time looking at food scarcity and food insecurity. So that's kind of the problem we're trying to solve.

The good news is that, as you mentioned, about 10 days ago, Russia and Ukraine, under the auspices of Turkey as a convening power, and under the umbrella, if you will, of the United Nations, with significantly, the presence of the U.N. Secretary General Guterres, were able to hammer out a deal.

It's a complicated deal, Charlie. It sets up a operations center. It puts in place a convoy system for the grain shipments to come out under escort and to be inspected on their way in so that no weapons can come in on these presumably empty grain ships. Very complicated. And if that weren't hard enough, all these waters in the northern Black Sea are full of mines, put there by the Ukrainians defensively and the Russians, essentially offensively, to create this blockade.

So, we've got to find a way to create a safe passage zone through these minefields. NATO can help do that.

Ukrainians know, generally, where they put the mines, the Russians know generally where they put the mines. So that can be worked over a matter of weeks. Then you've got to get commercial grain shippers comfortable with insurance and the idea of taking this kind of risk, then you've got to coordinate all this. So it's a very complicated problem.

I'll close with this. Russia in the immediate aftermath of signing this agreement launched several caliber missiles at Odessa, damaging those port facilities, kind of a one step forward two steps back kind of thing. Overall, however, I would assess that this deal will go through, mainly because Putin knows if he doesn't fulfill the terms of this agreement and get that grain out, there is a high probability in my view, that U.S., NATO, the West will simply crack the blockade and escort those ships in and out.

Charlie: Okay, that's what I wanted to ask you about. Before this deal was brokered by the UN, you proposed naval escorts to protect the vessels that are transporting the agricultural products. And you suggested, that could be under the auspices of the U.N., or NATO or a coalition of nations led by the United States, maybe including France, Britain and perhaps some of the other Black Sea nations like Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria. And I guess the big question there is why that hasn't happened so far. And would it be a military action? Because when this has been raised in the past, people have said, well, that's going to lead to conflict… if you had these ships going into the Black Sea. So talk to me about that. And whether or not you think [naval escort] is a real prospect.

Stavridis: It is a real prospect and we need only look at history to help us think about this.

In the 1980s, young lieutenant Stavridis was assigned to a guided missile cruiser. Our mission was to escort tankers full of oil out of Iraq, in Kuwait, generally, Kuwaiti oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, which the Iranians sought to close. They put mines in the water. They harassed the civilian chippers. We solved that problem by re-flagging those Kuwaiti tankers put a U.S. flag on them and parked guided missile frigate, destroyer or cruiser alongside every one of them. Took them in and out. There wasn't, frankly anything the Iranians effectively could do against that.

So there is certainly precedent for doing this. Now your point Charlie is a good one, which is risk. And as you mentioned, my latest book, "To Risk It All," is an assessment of making hard, complex decisions under time pressure. That's what we have right now.

My own assessment, and it's arguable proposition, my own assessment is that, while risky, it is highly unlikely that Vladimir Putin's Russia would actively attack a U.S. Naval warship, NATO warship, a U.N.-flagged a warship, while it was conducting humanitarian operations, taking grain out of Ukraine. It's possible, but I think it's highly unlikely.

It would put him into a conflict that he couldn't handle at sea. We would, frankly, take apart the Black Sea Fleet in a matter of days. He knows that.