Congresswoman Liz Cheney speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

It will come as no surprise to you to learn that Donald Trump really does not want former White House legal counsel, Pat Cipollone to testify before the January 6 Committee (or, presumably, any grand juries).

On Wednesday, after the committee subpoenaed the former counsel, Trump lashed out on his Truth Social site: "Unselect Committee (sic) is asking to interview the former White House counsel for dirt, even though that would set a terrible precedent for future Presidents. NO!"

But could it happen? Could Cipollone give sworn testimony? Maybe.

A lawyer familiar with Mr. Cipollone’s deliberations, who was not authorized to speak for the record, said that the subpoena was needed before the former White House counsel could consider transcribed testimony before the committee, and that Mr. Cipollone would now evaluate matters of privilege as appropriate.

It would be a BFD.

Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony made it clear that Cipollone might have some extraordinary things to say.

“Mark, we need to do something more,” Ms. Hutchinson said she heard Mr. Cipollone tell Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, on Jan. 6 as Mr. Trump’s supporters entered the Capitol. “They’re literally calling for the vice president to be f-ing hung.” “You heard him, Pat,” she said Mr. Meadows responded. “He thinks Mike deserves it. He doesn’t think they’re doing anything wrong.” Ms. Hutchinson also testified that Mr. Cipollone objected to suggestions that staff members allow Mr. Trump to join a crowd of his supporters marching to the Capitol. “We’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable,” Ms. Hutchinson said Mr. Cipollone told her.

Liz Cheney: We stand at the edge of the abyss

Two things are worth noting here:

(1) Liz Cheney held nothing back during her speech last night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. “My fellow Americans, we stand at the edge of an abyss, and we must pull back,” she declared.

(2) Despite her unflinching denunciation of Trump, “Cheney was greeted warmly by the audience, which gave an extended standing ovation upon her entrance.”

You can watch here:

Here’s a rough transcript (my apologies for any errors) beginning at 8:46:

I'm a conservative Republican, and I believe deeply in the policies of limited government, of low taxes, of a strong national defense. I believe that the family is the center of our community and of our lives. And I believe those are the right policies for our nation. But I also know that at this moment, we are confronting a domestic threat that we have never faced before. And that is a former president who is attempting to unravel the foundations of our constitutional Republic. And he is aided by Republican leaders and elected officials, who've made themselves willing hostages to this dangerous and irrational man. Now, some in my party are embracing the former president, and even after all we've seen, they're enabling his lies. Many others are urging that we not confront Donald Trump, that we look away. And that is certainly the easier path. One need only look at the threats that are facing the witnesses who've come before the January 6th committee to understand the nature and the magnitude of that threat. But to argue that the threat posed by Donald Trump can be ignored is to cast aside the responsibility that every citizen, every one of us, bears to perpetuate the Republic. We must not do that. And we cannot do that. Ronald Reagan said it is up to us in our time to choose — and to choose wisely — between the hard but necessary task of preserving peace and freedom, and the temptation to ignore our duty and blindly hope for the best, while the enemies of freedom grow stronger day by day. No party, and no people, and no nation can defend and perpetuate a constitutional Republic if they accept a leader who's gone to war with the rule of law, with the democratic process, or with the peaceful transition of power, with the Constitution itself. As the full picture is coming into view with the January 6th Committee, it has become clear that the efforts Donald Trump oversaw and engaged in were even more chilling and more threatening than we could have imagined. As we have shown, Donald Trump attempted to overturn the presidential election. He attempted to stay in office and to prevent the peaceful transfer of presidential power. He summoned a mob to Washington. He knew they were armed on January 6th. He knew they were angry, and he directed the violent mob to march on the capital in order to delay or prevent completely the counting of electoral votes. He attempted to go there with them. And when the violence was underway, he refused to take action to tell the rioters to leave. Instead, he incited further violence by tweeting that the vice president, Mike Pence, was a coward. He said, quote, Mike deserves it. And he didn't want to do anything in response to the “Hang Mike Pence” chants. It's undeniable. It's also painful for Republicans to accept. And I think we all have to recognize and understand what it means to say those words, and what it means that those things happen. But the reality that we face today, as Republicans, as we think about the choice in front of us: We have to choose. Because Republicans cannot both be loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution…. [LOUD APPLAUSE] And as we think about this choice, and as I think about how I come to this choice, the first thing that I think about is that I come to this choice as a mother, committed to ensuring that my children and their children can continue to live in an America where the peaceful transfer of power is guaranteed. We must ensure that we live in a nation that is governed by laws, and not by men…. America is exceptional. We're the exceptional nation. We're a good and a great nation. And our history teaches us that ordinary Americans in every generation have done extraordinary things. They have done heroic things. Our men and women in uniform have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedom. And that task is now ours. In his inaugural address, President Kennedy said this: “In the long history of the world, there have only been a few generations that have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger.” And today that responsibility is ours — and what a magnificent responsibility that is, and what a blessing it is that that is our duty and our obligation. But my fellow Americans, we stand at the edge of an abyss, and we must pull back. One of my Democratic colleagues said to me recently that he looked forward to the day when he and I could disagree again, and, believe me, I share that sentiment, because when we can disagree again, about substance and policy, that will mean that our politics have righted themselves. That will mean that we have made the decision that we are going to reject anti-democratic forces, that we are going to reject toxicity, that we are going to reject some of the worst kinds of racism, and bigotry, and antisemitism that characterize far too much of our politics today. History has taught us that what begins in words, ends as far worse. And we must reject those things.

